Bibb County Schools back-to-school bash set for Friday

Students will receive school supplies, uniform shirts and other necessary resources as they prepare to begin the new year

MACON, Georgia — As kids prepare to go back to school, the Bibb County School District has decided to lend a helping hand.

On Friday, the Bibb County Positive Behavior Intervention and Support staff will host a back-to-school bash at the Ed Defore Sports Complex.

The bash will include free school supplies, school uniform shirts, face masks and free vaccines.

District Coordinator Curlandra Lightfoot Smith says she wants to help each student have a great year by giving them the supplies they need.

"It is very important, and I feel it's our responsibility to show our families and students that we are here for you," Smith said. "We want to be able to provide you with some resources to start the school year off strong."