MACON, Ga. — Friday is national School Lunch Hero Day, honoring cafeteria workers for all of the work they do in schools across America.

And even though schools are closed, nutrition professionals across Central Georgia haven't stopped working hard to feed students.

School employees are still packing and sending out lunches to kids five days a week.

For Central High School nutrition manager Calandra Bryant, it's important to make sure every, single student has what they need.

"Working in the school cafeteria... we know that there is childhood hunger but we just don't know who," says Bryant. "To eliminate that we just know that it is very important to get out here and feed these kids because they still have to eat."

Bryant and other employees are used to celebrating School Lunch Hero Day in the cafeteria with their students.

"On a typical Super Lunch Hero Day, we go all out with super hero costumes and we'll let the band play in the cafeteria," says Bryant.

Friday, employees still put on their capes to prep student lunches for next week.

"We made the best of it but there is a need. We don't want kids to go hungry," says Bryant.

School Lunch Hero Day was created in 2013 to celebrate the nutrition workers that feed over 30 million students every day.

