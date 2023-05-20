Bibb County Schools celebrates 150th anniversary with fun day for students

The school district says they hosted this event to get kids excited about finishing up the school year after all their hard work they've put in.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools is celebrating 150 years!

The school district celebrated the big milestone along with students and their families over at Carolyn Crayton Park on Saturday.

There were bouncy houses, face painting, dance performances, and even live music!

There were also fun activities like a one mile fun run, a live animal show by the museum of arts and sciences, stem games, and more!

After all the fun, kids could grab a free hot dog and chips!

The school district says they hosted this event to get kids excited about finishing up the school year after all their hard work they've put in.