Bibb County Schools, North Central Health District provide COVID-19 vaccines for students

The North Central Health District will give out vaccine shots to over 75 students in the next week

MACON, Georgia — Bibb County School District is working to get students protected against COVID-19.

Thursday morning at Ballard-Hudson Middle School, students received the Pfizer vaccine.

Over the next week, about 75 students across Bibb County will receive the vaccine as the North Central Health District visits various schools.

On Thursday, Ballard students went in groups of six to receive their shots.

Macon-Bibb Health District Administrator Dr. Jimmie Smith and eighth-grader Alek'sa Freeman explain why it's important for parents to get their children vaccinated.

"I ask the parents to strongly consider following the recommendations that the evidence-based science has shown," Smith said. "Getting a vaccine has proven to be effective. Wearing masks, social distancing, following the guidelines that the school system has set."

"A lot of people have died from it, so you might as well just get it so you can just be protected," Freeman said, "So if something does happen, you already have it."