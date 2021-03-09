Bibb Schools seeks to fill dozens of positions with 'Hiring Blitz' event

Bibb County Schools is looking to fill dozens of positions in all areas from bus drivers and crossing guards, to custodians and maintenance

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is gearing up for a 'hiring blitz' next Wednesday.

According to a press release, the school system is looking to fill open positions. It will be held Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon on the first floor of the central office building on Mulberry Street in downtown Macon.

“We have positions available in several of our departments that offer competitive pay and a great benefits package,” said Holly Huynh, coordinator of talent management acquisitions. “With this event, we’re looking to get people to work in a way that will support what our students and faculty are doing each and every day.”

Some of the jobs that are available include bus drivers, cafeteria monitors, custodians, and positions in the maintenance department.

Jeremy Timmerman with Bibb County Schools says there are numerous positions to be filled, and that the hiring blitz is the best way for the county to combine the needed workers into a big event.

He also says Bibb and surrounding counties have been dealing with a bus driver shortage for a long time.

People who plan to attend the hiring event are asked to wear a mask and dress in business casual attire. It's advised that you bring a copy of your resume, too.

You can apply for positions in advance here. You can also check out the pay and descriptions of the jobs available. Here are a few of the 60+ jobs that are listed right now:

Paraprofessional

182 day work year; 7.5 hours per day.

$19,587.75 - $22,085.70 annually

Tutor

Part-time Position

$25/hour for certified tutors

Custodian

225 days (11 months), 8/hours

$22,050 - $24,858

Crossing Guard

3 hours per day

$8.75 per hour

Bus Driver

182 day work year; 5 hours per day.

Hourly rate $17.84 - $20.11

$1,000 sign-on bonus