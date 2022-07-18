Bibb County Schools kicks off new teacher orientation

The district says they have teaching positions still open at every grade level

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County's newest teachers are getting a quick study on the job this week. The weeklong orientation allows teachers who are new to the district learn about their schools.

The program is also geared to people who are going to teach for the first time. Some new teachers didn't study education in college, and the district wants to make sure they're prepared.

Holly Huynh, Coordinator for Talent Management Acquisitions said, "We don't want new teacher orientation to be just another meeting that folks come to. We really worked hard to put an agenda in place that was specific for our new teachers and helpful for them, but the biggest thing I want them to take away is that we are just so excited that they've chosen to be a part of the Bibb County School District team and we can't wait to work with them."

Anita McWhorter has been a teacher for 20 years. She currently teaches science at Central High School. McWhorter said that first year teachers should know that there's a support system in place for first-time teachers.

"A piece of advice that I have for first year teachers is to be patient. To be flexible. And if you don't know something, or if you have a question, please ask. Everyone's here to help you. We all want to see you succeed," McWhorter said.

District leaders said it's not too late to become a teacher for the upcoming year. There are openings at every grade level. Those without an education degree can enroll in an education master's program or enroll in the GaTAPP program, which is an alternate route to get certification.

There's also a one thousand dollar recruitment bonus for positions like bus driver, custodian, and cafeteria workers. The district has a high need for teachers in the areas of science, math, special education and foreign language. There's a recruitment bonus for those positions as well.