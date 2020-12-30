Bibb County moves all students to remote learning throughout Jan. 2021

All students, including those enrolled in face-to-face instruction, will now be remote.

MACON, Ga. — As COVID-19 cases rise throughout Central Georgia, another school district is returning from break with remote classes.

The Bibb County School District made the announcement Wednesday ‘out of an abundance of caution due to increased COVID-19 cases in our community.’

That applies to all students, including those who are enrolled in face-to-face instruction and Access.

Curbside meal service will still be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, and meal order forms can be found on ClassLink.

Athletics will still proceed as planned.

Bibb County classes start back on Jan. 6. Since that’s a Wednesday and Wednesdays were already virtual learning days, students are asked to check Canvas for assignments and attendance on that date.

Live remote classes will start on Jan. 7 and the first semester ends on Jan. 15 with the second semester starting on Jan. 20.

Parents have until students return from break to decide about their child’s instruction plans. For more information about completing this information, visit www.bcsdk12.net/secondsemester.

Additionally, teachers and staff who can work from home are authorized to do so as long as they have their supervisor’s direct permission. Staff will hear from their supervisors via email.