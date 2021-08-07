Bibb County Schools hosting 'pop-up' job fair on Saturday

The fair will be hiring in every area from teachers to technicians, and some candidates will even be hired on the spot

MACON, Georgia — The Bibb County School District is looking to add some new members to its team.

They will be hosting a pop-up job fair this Saturday to hire everybody from teachers to technicians. Some candidates will even be hired on the spot.

The district says each job comes with competitive benefits, teacher support, and state of the art technology.

Talent Management Coordinator, Holly Huynh, says the school district is a great place to work.

"Bibb County School District is a great organization," Huynh said. "We work very hard to support all of our staff, whether you're a teacher or classified staff. We have a very strong mission and vision."

The job fair will be at the Firehouse Subs on Presidential Parkway in Macon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also apply online at the Bibb County school district website.