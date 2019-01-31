MACON, Ga. — Bibb County's teachers learn how to handle their students' social and emotional needs. Assistant Superintendent Jamie Cassady says that's why suspension numbers are down.



"When kids come to us, they're either in a learning mode or in a survival mode, and a lot of our kids, because they deal with multiple pieces of trauma, come to us in that survival mode," Cassady said.



He believes changing the way teachers approach student behaviors before reprimanding them could be more effective.



"We've got some social and emotional learning training going on which consists of de-escalation," Cassady said.



Teachers must attend workshops and lectures that break down student behavior and psychology to better understand what causes outbursts in class.

Northeast High School Principal Steven Jones pushes to keep students in the classroom as much as they can.



"When a student gets in trouble 1st period, if they received ISS or OSS, they typically missed three days from everybody's class all because of an incident that happened first period, and it could've just been trauma-related," Jones said.



Since the social emotional training initiatives began in 2015, the district says suspensions dropped 44 percent drop during the 2018 school year, and a 24 percent drop this school year.

Jones says it's a better way to get to the root of the issue.



"A lot of times, you treat the symptoms and not the disease, and so with this particular situation and these processes, we're trying to go in and find out what the disease is," Jones said.



Cassidy says they expect suspension rates to fluctuate each year until every teacher can get properly trained and effectively apply what they've learned to their students.