Bibb County Schools sends some classes home for 'asynchronous' learning

The district says they made the decision after seeing rising COVID-19 cases in those groups

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some parents of Bibb County students were told Wednesday their child would be switching to ‘asynchronous’ learning for the next two weeks.

The affected classes are: Howard Middle School’s 7th grade cohort led by Crystal Health, Morris Reece, Marcus Curry and Britni Martin; and Sherida Hicks’ 2nd grade classroom at Burdell-Hunt.

According to the school district, the decision came after they noticed COVID-19 cases were slowly rising in those groups of students.

“In order to ensure the safety and wellness of our students and staff, we made the decision to switch these classes to asynchronous learning for a brief period. This will help reduce any possible spread of COVID-19 among students in these classes," the district said in the release.

The district says there are no positive cases in those classrooms right now, and students will spend the rest of Wednesday receiving an electronic device and instruction on how to log-in for their assignments during the two-week period.

During the two-week period, students may not participate in extracurriculars/athletics or visit any Bibb Schools campus. They are not under quarantine, but parents are asked to monitor their child’s health and notify the school if they test positive for COVID-19.

They may return to school for in-person learning on Wednesday, Sept 8.

To read more about the Bibb County School District’s COVID-19 protocols, you can visit their website.