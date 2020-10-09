Bibb County Schools set rules for virtual learning, provide Canvas help videos

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Along with added stress from virtual learning, comes more rules for parents and students in Bibb County.
School leaders say that includes muting your child's microphone while the teacher is talking, logging in on time and remaining on the proper websites.
The district posted a video on Twitter going over the guidelines.
Also on Twitter the district offers training videos for parents who are having trouble logging into the Canvas platform, which gives students access to the classroom.