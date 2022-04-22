Bibb County Schools names Dan Sims as sole finalist for superintendent

Sims has been in the education sector for 27 years; serving the last six years as an associate superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — After a five month search, the Bibb County Board of Education believes it's found the district's next superintendent. They named Dan Sims as the sole finalist at their meeting Thursday.

"The motion has passed 6-2. Dr. Dan Sims is our sole finalist for superintendent of the Bibb County School District," said board president Thelma Dillard during the meeting.

Sims has been in the education sector for 27 years; serving the last six years as an associate superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools.

Ahead of the vote, the board heard from public speakers who said they hoped the board would name an internal candidate.

The board says more than 30 people applied for the superintendent position since current superintendent Curtis Jones announced he would be retiring.

When it comes to his replacement, Jones says they've been looking for someone with a fresh perspective.

"It takes parents, businesses, and students and faculty and staff to make all this work. A lot of moving pieces," Jones said.

He says it's important to him that the person who steps into his position is able to work with the board and be able to provide stability in a way that ensures trust among community members.

The Bibb County Board of Education would like to see the district's graduation rate increase. Right now, Bibb's graduation rate is a little more than 80%.

"A new set of eyes would be able to look at it and work with this board to be able to say, 'Here are what the new objectives will be,' that they should attack," Jones said.

The board believes Sims will be able to help that graduation rate grow. He's already done it for Atlanta Public Schools.

According to the Bibb School District's website, Sims contributed to growing the Atlanta district's graduation rate more than 12% in five years.

Naming him the sole finalist was met with pushback, though.

"I'm going to echo what the last three speakers spoke about. Ms. Cooke, Mr. Shipman and good friend Gary Sullivan. I too think the person should be chosen inside the district," said Stanley Stewart.

Stewart, a former educator in the school system, was among a handful of public speakers at the meeting who pleaded with the board to pick an internal candidate.

In a statement, board president Thelma Dillard said in part: "I am confident in our decision to follow the process and identify a Superintendent who will be a strong leader for our district and guide the work necessary to help students excel and become model citizens."

As part of the search process, the Georgia School Boards Association created a community survey asking for what people wanted in their next superintendent. About 800 people, including Bibb school employees and parents, responded.

Sims also went through two rounds of interviews before becoming the sole finalist.

Stephanie Hartley with the Bibb School District says the board must wait a minimum of 14 days before they can meet again to officially appoint Sims to the position.