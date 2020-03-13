MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School board says they will shut down classes for at least three days starting next Wednesday.

The board took a vote Friday evening after a closed-door discussion.

There will be school as normal on Monday and Tuesday.

Then no school on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday March 18 through March 20.

The district says they'll reassess next week and announce their decision about whether there will be classes for the week of the 23rd.

This is a developing story.

