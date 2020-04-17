MACON, Ga. — Students in Bibb County now have just two weeks left until the end of their school year.

That’s according to a news release sent Friday from Superintendent Curtis Jones.

"After speaking with the Board of Education, we have made the decision to end instruction, or eLearning, for the academic year on Friday, May 1. We will use the time from May 4-22 to engage teachers and staff in professional learning, to finalize grades, and to process the return of students’ digital equipment, textbooks, library books and instruments. Until May 1, though, we will continue learning. Students, I encourage you to use this time to continue working on improving your grades and preparing for next school year," wrote Jones.

He says he's also made the decision to postpone graduation ceremonies from May 20-22 until July 29-30.

"But I must be clear: It may still not be safe in July. I don’t want to give anyone a false hope about graduation. We will reassess health and safety guidelines for large events midsummer. If we determine it is still unsafe to host the ceremonies in person, each high school will host a virtual ceremony on July 29-30. If we are able to have the ceremonies in person on July 29-30, please know these ceremonies will not be the same as they have been in the past," he wrote. "For those who will not be here to attend the ceremonies on July 29-30 because of college, enlistments or other reasons, I am sorry. You deserved your day."

