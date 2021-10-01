Bibb County Schools warns parents about risky monthly TikTok challenges

They include vandalizing school property, ditching school, Christmas-themed challenge of students exposing themselves, and "jabbing" someone in the breast.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from story about 'Devious Licks Challenge' in Central Georgia schools.

Schools across the country are having to address a list of monthly TikTok challenges--including Bibb County Schools.

The Bibb County School District is asking parents to warn their students that there are disciplinary and even criminal consequences to taking part in disruptive TikTok challenges.

The assistant superintendent of Student Affairs sent out a letter to all parents Friday.

The trending social media challenge change every month.

In September, it was the "devious licks" challenge. In this challenge, students stole items from a school or caused damage in some way, videoing their actions, and posting them to TikTok.

School district spokesperson Stephanie Hartley says that challenge became a problem at at least three of the six middle schools last month: Miller, Rutland, and Howard.

She gave an example of students throwing soap dispensers in toilets.

October's challenge is "smack a staff member." The challenge is for students to walk up to their teachers and slap them before running away--- all while catching it on camera. Hartley said as of Friday, they did not have any issues of students taking part in October's challenge.

The school district listed off the other challenges that go from September to July. They include a Christmas-themed challenge of students exposing themselves, vandalizing school property, ditching school, and "jabbing" someone in the breast.

