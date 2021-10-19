Bibb County selects new company to handle trash pickup

The commission selected Ryland Environmental to collect residential trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulk items beginning January 1, 2022.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County commissioners have chosen a new solid waste service for the county.

According to a news release Tuesday, the commission selected Ryland Environmental to collect residential trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulk items beginning January 1, 2022.

The company began servicing about 20% of the county in July.

The release says new carts will be delivered in December and people should not use the new red cans until January.

In a statement, Mayor Lester Miller said, "I'm asking for a little more patience from people as we work with Ryland to improve services. People deserve regular trash pickup, and we've been working on a way to make sure that is provided."