Bibb County selects new company to handle trash pickup

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County commissioners have chosen a new solid waste service for the county.
According to a news release Tuesday, the commission selected Ryland Environmental to collect residential trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulk items beginning January 1, 2022.
The company began servicing about 20% of the county in July.
The release says new carts will be delivered in December and people should not use the new red cans until January.
In a statement, Mayor Lester Miller said, "I'm asking for a little more patience from people as we work with Ryland to improve services. People deserve regular trash pickup, and we've been working on a way to make sure that is provided."
A press conference will be held Wednesday, October 20 at 2 p.m. to begin letting people know how the services will be improved, what they need to do, and more. The conference will be held in the Commission Chambers at City Hall located at 700 Poplar Street, and the public can watch it online on the county's Facebook page as well as on their website.