Bibb County senior citizens stay active at Elaine Lucas Senior Center

Any Bibb County resident over 50 years of age can enjoy the center's activities.

MACON, Ga. — You might associate the word 'senior' with old, but age is just a number when staying active keeps you young at heart.

13WMAZ Junior Journalist Jackson Eubanks met up with some very active seniors who find plenty of ways to stay connected and in shape.

"We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing," said George Bernard Shaw.

There's a place for Bibb County senior citizens who want to stay active and keep playing, literally. Eubanks caught up with this group that hits the pickleball courts for practice two mornings a week.

They learned how to play from a class at the Elaine Lucas Senior Center, and even went on to win a statewide tournament recently.

"It helps you stay mentally and physically active because you come out, you get to interact with your friends, you get to socialize. You move around a lot because it's real challenging," said Rudy Mendes.

Pickleball isn't the only activity available through the center. The weekly schedule includes walking club, chair exercises, writing class, and games.

There's also card playing every day, something Ida Murphy really enjoys.

"Everyday...life around here is a fun loving day. You get up out of the bed wanting to come this way because you meet new people, you have a laugh, you meet the staff, so it's just a fun day to be down here," said Murphy.

The Elaine Lucas Senior Center is open Monday through Friday for any Bibb County resident 50 years of age and older.

The annual membership fee for anyone who wants to join is just $10 a year.

Senior center supervisor Andrea Lee says activities will move to the Rosa Jackson Center because of early voting during the month of October.