Bibb County sheriff being treated for leukemia, says prognosis is good

Davis plans to keep in contact with his command staff and will be dealing with sheriff’s office matters while he’s out.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis will be out of office over the next few weeks as he undergoes treatment for leukemia.

According to a news release, Davis has been admitted to Emory University Hospital. It says his prognosis is ‘very good,’ but the treatment will require him to be out of the office.

Davis plans to keep in contact with his command staff and will be dealing with sheriff’s office matters while he’s out.

He did not attend commission Tuesday as planned. Instead, he sent Bibb County Sheriff's Office staff members to give an update on Shotspotter, a gunshot detection system.

Davis interviewed with 13WMAZ Tuesday on a separate matter. He noted he wanted to limit the people he was around. He says he had COVID in early January and doctors believe he had a reaction to treatment.

In response to rumors he was going to resign, Sheriff Davis told 13WMAZ Tuesday that he would not step down.

He and his family are asking for your prayers and understanding.