Bibb County Sheriff David Davis' leukemia diagnosis follows many achievements under his leadership

Sheriff Davis says he plans to keep in contact with his command staff and will deal with office matters while he's out.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis will be out of office over the next few weeks as he undergoes treatment for leukemia.

According to a news release, Davis has been admitted to Emory University Hospital. It says his prognosis is ‘very good,’ but the treatment will require him to be out of the office.

With his diagnosis, we decided to take a deep dive to look back at all that he has achieved as sheriff this past decade.

Sheriff David Davis has worked with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for more than 40 years, serving a community he's called home his entire life.

"This badge is supposed to stand for honor and integrity and character," Davis said.

According to the sheriff's office website, during that time, he's served in many roles, from corrections to patrol, to investigations and special operations.

He first became sheriff in 2012 and has served in the position for three terms now. He most recently won reelection in 2020.

"I'm just looking forward to doing great things and continuing to work, and continuing the partnerships we have with this community," Davis said.

One of those partnerships is the CHAMPS program. It sends deputies to schools to talk with students about making good decisions. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the program, the sheriff's office started visiting schools again in January 2022.

Deputy Sahkera Wooten, one of the program's CHAMPions, said, "I want to teach them all kinds of life skills that they will get from CHAMPS and will not be able to get from home or in the regular curriculum in school," Wooten said.

Under Davis' leadership, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office won a number of awards and achievements. In 2015, the sheriff's office achieved Georgia State Law Enforcement Certification, and in 2017, the Georgia chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates recognized them as Agency of the Year.

Davis says the cancer diagnosis is something he's going to overcome and be better for it. He says he loves serving this county and looks forward to getting back in the game real soon

One of the people cheering him on is Mayor Lester Miller. In a statement to 13WMAZ, the mayor said, "We are keeping Sheriff Davis and his family in our prayers and are thankful this was caught early and he's receiving expert treatment."