There is no word on what happened or their conditions at this time.

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two juveniles have been shot at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Curd Street near the Tindall Fields apartments.

Bibb deputies are currently at the scene and the streets are blocked off to Nussbaum Avenue.