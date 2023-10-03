Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance finding missing Macon woman

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing Macon woman.
They say 83-year-old Marie Johnson McLean was last seen at her home on Elm Street around 7:30 a.m.
She was reported missing just before 10:15 a.m.
McLean is described as a black female with grey hair, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall. She weighs approximately 148 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and light brown pajama pants.
It was reported that McLean suffers from Alzheimer.
Anyone with information, or knows the whereabouts of Marie McLean please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.