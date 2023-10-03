Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for assistance finding missing Macon woman

Marie Johnson McLean was last seen at her home on Elm Street around 7:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing Macon woman.

They say 83-year-old Marie Johnson McLean was last seen at her home on Elm Street around 7:30 a.m.

She was reported missing just before 10:15 a.m.

McLean is described as a black female with grey hair, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall. She weighs approximately 148 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and light brown pajama pants.

It was reported that McLean suffers from Alzheimer.