Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for help locating 58-year-old man with 'medical issues'

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that Eugene Anderson Jr. may possibly be in the Harrison Road area.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate 58-year-old Eugene Anderson Jr.

He was reported missing on September 16, 2021. Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that Anderson may possibly be in the Harrison Road area.

It was also stated that Anderson suffers from mental health and medical issues that require medication.

Anyone with information, or knows the whereabouts of Eugene Anderson Jr. are urged contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.