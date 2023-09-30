Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for information in fatal shooting

Deputies responded to a car wash on Millerfield Road where a 19-year-old was fatally shot.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Deputies from Bibb County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting at a car wash on Millerfield Road at 1:18 p.m.

"When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old male who had a gunshot wound, and he had succumbed to his injuries," Sergeant Christopher Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a press release from Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was 19 year old Cameran Williams. He was pronounced dead by Coroner Leon Jones. Nobody else was reported injured, and Williams' next of kin has been notified.

13 WMAZ spoke with people who heard gunshot wounds from buildings nearby. One person told us they heard three to four gunshots go off, and another person told us they heard four gunshots.

Around 3:00 p.m. crime scene tape was rolled away and deputies left the area.

According to Macon Bibb property records, the owner of the car wash on Millerfield Road also owns another car wash where a fatal shooting happened in June 2022.

We reached out to the owner for comment and have not heard back.