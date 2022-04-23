x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bibb deputies looking for missing man with Alzheimer's disease

Deputies say it's possible he is trying to make his way to Riley Avenue.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

They say 65-year-old James Pleas was last seen at his home on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He was reported missing around 4 p.m. 

The sheriff's office says Pleas has Alzheimer's disease and may not know where he is. It's possible he's trying to make his way to Riley Avenue.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Dairy Queen on Gray Highway

A forensic camera at Macon's Rose Hill Cemetery will soon help catch vandals