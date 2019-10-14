MACON, Ga. — Hugo, a Dutch Shepherd, sniffs around the Middle Georgia Regional Airport before people arrive from their flight.

He is one of two bomb sniffing dogs at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Captain Brad Wolfe helps run the bomb detecting dog program.

"They're definitely different personalities. Hugo is a little bit more aggressive. He's bigger, he's louder Athena. She's a really sweet dog. If you get down in her face too much she's going to let you know she doesn't care for it, but she's a really sweet really kind dog," Wolfe said.

Wolfe says they help with suspicious package calls, Mercer football games, and events all over the state like the Super Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The sheriff's office was recently awarded a grant from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. Now the agency is awaiting approval from county commissioners.

It would help pay for the dog's food, treats, and equipment like booties, to help protect their feet from chemicals.

Wolfe says since they're attached to a state agency, they're on-call statewide.

They're not just used in Bibb County. Wolfe says they're dispatched all over the state because they're one of the few agencies in the area with those dogs.

"We benefit for us to offer it to other agencies, but it's also we get to keep it here at home and we don't have to rely on someone else," Wolfe said.

He says this grant money will allow the dogs continue to serve their community and keep people safe.

