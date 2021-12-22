Bibb County Sheriff's Office gets new system to help with crowd surveillance

The IVC is solar-powered. It's equipped with a PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera, with night vision and a fisheye camera, that monitors a 360 degree area around the trail

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office now has a new device that could help in large crowd situations.

The Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation donated a mobile camera system to the sheriff's office.

Wednesday, they unveiled the IVC, an Industrial Video and Control surveillance trailer, which is solar-powered. It is equipped with a pan-tilt-zoom camera, with night vision and a fisheye camera, that monitors a 360 degree area around the trailer itself.

Two cameras are the system, along with a speaker system, security lights, and flashing blue lights.

The system can be used by using a computer, cell phone or tablet.

Sheriff David Davis says this camera system will be used at large scale events like the Cherry Blossom Festival.

"It can give us a view of the whole area here, and also it can zoom in on particular people, we can zoom in on vehicles and keep a watch on it. It can also record all of that activity, so if we have something that happens, we are able to go back and look at people and a lot of things we have dealings with, something so simple as a missing child," Davis said.