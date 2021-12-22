Bibb County Sheriff's Office gets new system to help with crowd surveillance

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office now has a new device that could help in large crowd situations.
The Macon-Bibb Law Enforcement Foundation donated a mobile camera system to the sheriff's office.
Wednesday, they unveiled the IVC, an Industrial Video and Control surveillance trailer, which is solar-powered. It is equipped with a pan-tilt-zoom camera, with night vision and a fisheye camera, that monitors a 360 degree area around the trailer itself.
Two cameras are the system, along with a speaker system, security lights, and flashing blue lights.
The system can be used by using a computer, cell phone or tablet.
Sheriff David Davis says this camera system will be used at large scale events like the Cherry Blossom Festival.
"It can give us a view of the whole area here, and also it can zoom in on particular people, we can zoom in on vehicles and keep a watch on it. It can also record all of that activity, so if we have something that happens, we are able to go back and look at people and a lot of things we have dealings with, something so simple as a missing child," Davis said.
As of now, Sheriff Davis says they only have one of the units, which cost around $26,000.