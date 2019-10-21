MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety and local law enforcement work together to form the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic or H.E.A.T.

Deputy Reginald Tillman serves on the Bibb County Sheriff's Office's H.E.A.T. task force.

His car has lots of extra equipment to help him pull over anyone who might be a danger to other drivers on the road or to themselves.

"I really do take a passion behind it, because I want everyone on the road to be safe," said Tillman.

Unlike Bibb deputies, the H.E.A.T. unit doesn't take dispatch calls in order to focus on their mission -- reducing the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities caused by dangerous drivers.

"I want to protect somebody else, because I don't want to be the person to make the call to a specific family member to say that your husband, or your wife, or your brother, sister, or cousin passed away in a car accident that wasn't cause by them," said Tillman.

Under the H.E.A.T. program, DUI arrests have dropped over the last three years.

In 2016 BSO reported more than 10,127 crashes and 496 DUI arrests. In 2017 the number of crashes increased to 10,496, but the number of DUI arrests dropped to 449. And in 2018 the number of crashes increased again to 10,802, and DUI arrests dropped to 323.

"We're doing the very best we can, but the fatality rates seem to rise a little bit," said Tillman.

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety awarded Bibb County $290,070.81 in grant money to hire another officer for the task force, buy three new cars, and to get high-tech equipment.

Captain Brad Wolfe serves over the department.

"It's going to be a big plus all the way around. The people they stop might not think so, but in the long run we're doing it for the people's safety and to make the roads safer," said Wolfe.

Wolfe says with the money they'll be able to target more areas that have been known sites for deadly crashes, like the I-16/I-75 interchange.

"It's not about generating revenue, it's not about an ego thing or stuff like that, it's about making the roads safer. That's what those guys have dedicated themselves to, and they're very passionate about it," said Wolfe.

The sheriff's office also named troubled spots like I-75 and I-475, Highway 247, Gray Highway, Hawkinsville Road, and the downtown area as some of the areas they'd like a new officer to focus on.

The grant money will help pay for the salaries of those three officers, the three new cars, gas and maintenance, new computers, radars, and cameras for H.E.A.T. officers.

