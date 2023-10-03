Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for your help finding missing 20-year-old

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they consider to be a danger to himself, the sheriff's office said in a press release. They are asking for the public to help find him.
20-year-old Mason Davis Holt was last seen at the Macon Rescue Mission at 6601 Zebulon Road just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff's office said.
While the family was visiting Holt, his family says that Holt became upset and ran into a wooded area near the Rescue Mission.
Holt was last seen in a pink button-down shirt, a gray tank top, khaki pants and gray loafer shoes. He has blue eyes and red hair and is around 5'10 and weights around 150.
You can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.