Bibb County Sheriff's Office asking for your help finding missing 20-year-old

Mason Davis Holt was last seen at the Macon Rescue Mission at 6601 Zebulon Road just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff's office said.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they consider to be a danger to himself, the sheriff's office said in a press release. They are asking for the public to help find him.

While the family was visiting Holt, his family says that Holt became upset and ran into a wooded area near the Rescue Mission.

Holt was last seen in a pink button-down shirt, a gray tank top, khaki pants and gray loafer shoes. He has blue eyes and red hair and is around 5'10 and weights around 150.