MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators say they have caught the man who shot and killed 26-year-old Morgan Smith in August.

They've identified him as 32-year-old Roderick Chester.

Chester had his first appearance in court Thursday and faces charges of murder and battery.

Daphene Tyson says when her granddaughter Morgan first told her she was dating Chester, she thought he might have been "the one" until Morgan started talking about their problems.

"She came and told me she was going to leave him alone because he had become aggressive," said Tyson

She says Morgan began to get worried in August after he broke the window in her home.

"She leaving you, is that the case for murder?" Tyson questioned.

A few days later, on August 12th, Morgan's two young children found her dead in their home on Walmar Drive.

Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested Chester.

Chester went before the magistrate court on Thursday afternoon. The judge scheduled a commitment hearing for December 4th. That's when investigators will describe the evidence against him.

Tyson says she's hoping this will provide their entire family with more answers.

"She wasn't a malicious person, she wasn't somebody going out looking for trouble," said Tyson.

She says Morgan's death left a big hole in the family, and now, four children are missing their mother.

"It's about the justice that was taken away from her, now her and her children, now they can be at peace," said Tyson.

Tyson says she doesn't hate Chester, she just wants him to say why he did it so their family can get some closure.

We reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office to confirm the relationship between Smith and Chester but they say it's an ongoing investigation so they cannot comment.

