Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosts Coffee with a Cop and Clergy in Macon

The event was held at a Macon Burger King. Visitors were invited to share their concerns in the community.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies were all ears for the community on Monday.

They hosted Coffee With A Cop and Clergy at the Burger King on Gray Highway.

They invited anyone who wanted to come out and enjoy some breakfast while sharing their concerns.

This was in honor of the National Faith and Blue weekend.

Carrie Barber told deputies she'd like to see more traffic control in her neighborhood, and less violence.

"The community safety [is important] right now. We want to have a calm and quiet neighborhood at night." Barber says.