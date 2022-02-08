'We're looking for standup people' Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosts recruitment breakfast

The Sheriff's Office needs to hire around 100 deputies. The breakfast starts at 9:30 am at the Downtown Annex at 111 3rd Street on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — If you're interested in a career in law enforcement, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is having breakfast with recruiters on Wednesday, August 3.

Sergeant Amanda Baker is a recruiter for the Sheriff's Office. She's no longer on patrol, but her favorite time during her career was helping people who had their belongings stolen get their stuff back.

"It's a great career. I've been in law enforcement for 16 years, and I love it," Baker said. "You are going to have your ups and downs on any job, but it gives me great pleasure to come out and help people."

They need to hire around 100 deputies. Certified deputies with previous law enforcement experience start out making $46,176. People without law enforcement experience will start out making $38,376 until they're certified.

New deputies without certification begin their careers at the Bibb County Jail. They work there for around 11 months before being sent to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. After deputies are mandated at the GPSTC, then they're eligible to begin patrolling.

The Sheriff's Office also has part-time positions open for deputies who are already mandated. The pay for that position is $20.22 an hour with a cap at 29 hours a week.

Corporal Garrison Page is also a recruiter at the Sheriff's Office. He's been with the Sheriff's Office for nine years, much of that time on the traffic division. Page says he hopes people with a passion for helping others come.

"We're looking for standup people that will be enthusiastic about the job," Page said. "At the end of the day, we just want somebody that wants to help people, has a good background, that is trustworthy. That's the type of people we're geared towards and that we want to be in the field with us."

The breakfast starts at 9:30 am at the Downtown Annex at 111 3rd Street.