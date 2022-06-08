Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigate armed robbery at gas station on Houston Road

No one was injured in the incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's office is investigating an armed robbery on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, it happened around 2:44 a.m. at the Welcome Gas Station on Houston Road.

Two men entered the store with guns and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money both men fled the store.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.