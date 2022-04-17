Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery at Krystal's on Pio Nono

There were no injuries reported.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Sunday afternoon.

According to the press release, it happened around 1:28 p.m. at the Krystal's on Pio Nono avenue.

A person entered the restaurant and flashed a weapon while demanding money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register they fled on foot in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.