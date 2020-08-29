Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting that injured Mercer University student while driving

Investigators spent Friday trying to find where exactly the crime scene is on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for any information about a shooting that injured a Mercer University student Thursday night while she was driving with two other people a few miles from campus.

Mercer University emailed students on Friday, explaining what happened to their classmates not too far from Mercer University's campus.

"It just sort of shocked me because I didn't anticipate this happening," Mercer University student Julia Chaisit said.

All three students that were in the car are freshmen, who had only been on campus for two weeks.

"That's not really the impression that I would want, like, Mercer or Macon to have as far as excepting all great things and then this happen," Chaisit said.

"This differs the interaction I've had with the local people," student Jake Payton said, talking about how he's enjoyed living in the Macon area since moving here for college.

According to a news release, the three students thought they heard a car backfiring Thursday night. The driver later noticed she was shot in her arm. She kept driving to get out of the area and then called 911.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says before the shooting, the students may have been lost.

"This is very rare, it's something that doesn't happen all that often, just know your surroundings," Davis said.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the student was transported to the Navicent Medical Center where she was treated and released. No one else in the car was hurt.

As for the investigation, Davis says it's wide open. Davis says they know it happened somewhere along Pio Nono Avenue between Montpelier and Napier Avenues, but investigators spent Friday trying to find where exactly along that stretch of road the crime scene was.

"We're looking for shell casings or anything that might give us an indication of where the shooting may have happened," Davis said.

Investigators also checked in with businesses in the area, combing through surveillance video.