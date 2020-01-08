Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault incident reported to have occurred at a house in the 4300 block of Mikado Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on July 31.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, witnesses stated there was a party at the house.
During the party, someone started shooting.
A 28-year-old male from Macon was shot in the head.
The victim was taken to Navicent Health Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
No one else was injured.
If you have information about the incident, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.