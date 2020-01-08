Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating aggravated assault

Witnesses say there was a party at the residence where the incident took place.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault incident reported to have occurred at a house in the 4300 block of Mikado Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on July 31.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, witnesses stated there was a party at the house.

During the party, someone started shooting.

A 28-year-old male from Macon was shot in the head.

The victim was taken to Navicent Health Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

No one else was injured.