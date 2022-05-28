Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating an armed robbery at Macon Dollar General

No one was injured in the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General on Saturday.

According to a press release it happened around 2 p.m. at the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Two masked men entered the store and one was holding a gun.

The two men demanded money from the cash registers and once the men received an undisclosed amount of money they fled from the store on foot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured in the incident.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.