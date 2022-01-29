Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Captain D's on Gray Highway

No one was injured in the incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Friday night.

According to a press release, it happened at the Captain D's at 1342 Gray Highway just after 10 p.m.

They say a man walked into the restaurant during closing hours and displayed a gun.

The man demanded money from the register and after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran from the restaurant.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.