Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at gas station in Macon

According to a press release, it happened around midnight at a station on 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a gas station overnight.

According to a press release, it happened around midnight at a station on 885 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Two men entered the store with guns and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the men ran from the store.

The clerk was checked by EMS and cleared on scene with minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.