Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Burger King on Riverside Drive

No one was injured in the incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night in Macon. 

According to a press release, it happened just after 10 p.m. at the Burger King located at 853 Riverside Drive. 

A man entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. 

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the store. 

No one was injured in the incident. 

Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

