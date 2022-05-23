Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Burger King on Riverside Drive

No one was injured in the incident.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday night in Macon.

According to a press release, it happened just after 10 p.m. at the Burger King located at 853 Riverside Drive.

A man entered the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the store.

Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.