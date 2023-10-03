Bibb County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in Family Dollar armed robbery

​No one was injured during the robbery.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Macon Family Dollar on Wednesday, according to a press release.

They say it happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar on 3567 Houston Avenue.

A man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the store clerk, the release says.

After taking an undisclosed amount of money the man ran from the store.

