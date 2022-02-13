Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating bomb threat at Macon Burger King

Deputies say it happened just before 8 a.m. at the Burger King on Riverside Drive.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating a bomb threat that happened at a Burger King early Sunday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriffs Office says it happened just after 8 a.m. at the Burger King located at 853 Riverside Drive.

Deputies say they were told that a man called and said there was a bomb in the building.

When deputies arrived, everyone inside was evacuated.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Unit checked the building and cleared it, stating there was no bomb.

People were allowed to re-enter the building around 10 a.m.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.