Bibb County Sheriff's Office launches 'Concord Project' to bring community together

"To bring all of our community even closer, particularly those in the black community, as far as with law enforcement," Sheriff David Davis said.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is starting a new initiative to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the black community.

In a Monday morning press conference at the sheriff's office's Outreach and Restorative Justice Center, Sheriff David Davis said it's called the 'Concord Project.'

"To bring all of our community even closer, particularly those in the black community, as far as with law enforcement," Davis said.

Davis says it's all in light of recent events around the country.

The program is a joint effort between the sheriff's office, local church members, and people in the community who have committed crimes.

The initiative aims to "stop violence before it starts" and help give people mentors.

Davis says members of the clergy will have an opportunity to ride along with deputies.

"So that they can be in the community and see what we see and also be a bridge to those communities and be a bridge to those individuals," he said.

Members of the clergy will wear black mesh vests that identify them as a minister while on a ride along.

"So they know God is on the scene," he said.

Davis says it started when New Hope Baptist Church reached out the about building a bridge between the community and committed denominations.

Christopher Cabiness from New Hope says the program will also focus on dealing with "core issues" like gangs, gun violence, and drugs.

The Concord Project's efforts will be based out of the Outreach and Restorative Justice Center.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.