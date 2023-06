The Sheriff's Office says it happened at the Dollar General on 2797 Emery Highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics assistance in finding an armed robbery suspect.

They say it happened at Dollar General, located at 2797 Emery Highway, on Saturday.

The robbery took place just before 10 p.m., the release says.