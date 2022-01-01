Bibb County Sheriff's Office looking for woman in connection to armed robbery

The incident took place just before 8 a.m. on New Year's Eve at the Motel 6, located at 105 Riverside Drive.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman in connection to a New Year's Eve personal armed robbery.

The Sheriff's Office was previously looking for 19-year-old Deandra Veal in reference to the robbery. He as since been located, interviewed and released.

Now, a woman is wanted for questioning in connection to their investigation of the robbery.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity or whereabouts of this individual are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.