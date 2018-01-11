This year, some families were wrapped up in a few different wicked events for Halloween. The Bibb County Sheriffs Office and Real Life Church in Macon both saw thousands of people tonight at their Halloween events.

For the third year in a row, deputies from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosted the Halloween family fun fest. Corporal Emmett Bivins says it shows the kids they care.

"When we do this it just let's them know that we want them to be successful. We want them to make the right decisions in the community, and that we are there for them," said Bivins.

Parents could keep the sugar rush at bay with hot dogs, chips, and popcorn, all free of charge. Brandon Davis brought his niece and nephew out for some fun and says it's nice to see law enforcement get involved.

"They are out here in the community. That's tight," said Davis.

The Macon Bibb Fire Department and swat division joined in to show support while kids waited in line for the haunted house. Sheriff David Davis says he hopes the kids can see law enforcement in a different way.

"Law enforcement people like to have fun, too. We like to put on a good show and put on something they can have a good time at," said Sheriff Davis.

The night didn't stop there. Over at Real Life Church on Gray Highway they hosted a Halloween life fest for the eleventh year in a row. Parents and their kids zip lined across the church field, held on tight while riding a mechanical bull, bounced around on a bungee jump, and even got to play a few video games in two different gaming trucks. Pastor Bo Turner says it's a safe event for families and a great way for the church to do one thing.

"Love on our community. We are here to let them know that we don't just want to talk about the love of Christ, we want to be the hands and feet of Christ," said Turner.

The church and sheriff's office both say they hope both events continue to grow next year.

