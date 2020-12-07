Woman arrested after shooting in Macon Walmart parking lot

Investigators say a woman pulled out a pistol in the Gray Highway Walmart parking lot and began firing at another woman

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is in jail Saturday after a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart on Gray Highway.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a call of a person shot around 8 p.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, they found that no one had actually been shot.

Witnesses told deputies that a female customer was going to her car when 62-year-old Lucy Meeks said something to the customer.

The sheriff’s office says when the woman asked Meeks what she said, Meeks pulled out a pistol and began shooting.

The woman was not injured in the incident, and Meeks was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail on a charge of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

13WMAZ has requested Meeks' mugshot and it will be put into the story when we receive it.

OTHER HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.