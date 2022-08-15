Bibb County Sheriff's Office rolls out new patrol cruisers

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are patrolling in brand new wheels.
Sheriff David Davis issued the new patrol cruisers Monday.
Peacekeepers voted on the cruisers' new design and they hit the road last week.
"As you may know, we have changed the design of our sheriff's cars and we've issued the first ones out to the roads, so they are ready to answer the call for service to protect you and our our community," Sheriff Davis said in a Facebook post.
Davis also says soon, you can also expect to see new Ford Explorers added to the fleet.