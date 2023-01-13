Bibb County Sheriff's Office searching for missing older man with medical issues

77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his home in the 1500 block of Burton Avenue after 8:30 a.m. Ford suffers from medical issues that he may need treatment for.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man with medical issues who went missing Friday morning.

According to a news release, 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his home in the 1500 block of Burton Avenue after 8:30 a.m. Ford suffers from medical issues that he may need treatment for.

Ford was reported missing Friday evening at around 4 p.m.

The release says Ford is around 6'0" and 130 pounds, and has short gray hair. He last seen wearing a green hoodie, red-and-black checkered jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.