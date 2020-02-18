MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are asking for your help in finding a woman they say has warrants for her arrest in Bibb County.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Toyann Mason is wanted for Aiding the Escape of a Fugitive.

The release says the sheriff's office told Toyann that her son, 21-year-old Austin Mason, had warrants in September 2019 for Simple Battery Family Violence. Before deputies could arrest her son, she checked him out of the hospital against doctors orders and took him out of Bibb County to avoid arrest.

Deputies believe that Toyann may be in Conyers.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

