The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking Bibb County commissioners if they can move some funds to pay for 200 new Tasers.

Their training department hopes the new technology will make deputies more comfortable reaching for a Taser instead of a gun.

Lieutenant Billy Skinner trains deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office on how to use stun guns called Tasers. A Taser can deliver up to 50,000 volts to a suspect.

Their 5-year-old Tasers pose a problem. If an officer misses or there is a second suspect, they have to grab a new cartridge because they only have one shot.

“He has to reengage -- he has to grab the cartridge, and grab the new cartridge, and then yell, 'Stop,'” said Skinner

He let me check out the new ones they want to buy -- the X2 Model, which has a second cartridge deputies can shoot.

To make the switch from the X26 to the X2, Bibb County commissioners need to approve of the Bibb County Sheriff’s office moving around some funds. Sheriff David Davis says they're under-budget on ammunition, which means they can update their technology on non-lethal force.

Skinner says they budgeted $200,000 for ammunition this year, but there’s $62,000 leftover.

TASER International offered to buy their discontinued X26s if they made three $70,000 payments over the next three years for 200 new Tasers.

“Our goal is to use non-lethal force as much as necessary, but a deputy always has to be prepared,” said Skinner.

He hopes commissioners will approve of moving around their funds because it will make deputies and people in Bibb County safer.

The Federal Department of Justice study says Tasers and other types of stun guns have reduced injuries for both officers and suspects since many departments started using them around 20 years ago.

There’s also a risk. That study says more than 200 people have died in that time after being Tased. About 1 out of every 300 people who are Tased suffer some serious injury.

© 2018 WMAZ